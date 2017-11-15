Cards Against Humanity has set its sights on some lofty goals.

The obscene adult card game has decided to “save America” with its holiday promotion this year.

On Tuesday, the card game company started by eight high school friends in 2011 launched a newly-created website, cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com.

“We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America,” the site reads.

The goal of the site is to sell $15 holiday promotions. For that price, buyers will receive “six America-saving surprises.” The website promises the rather cryptic promotion “will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

The site is mum on what the “surprises” entail, but it does offer a “day one preview.” The Cards Against Humanity creators’ first move is an attempt to block Trump’s plans to build a border wall. They say they’ve purchased a “plot of vacant land” along the U.S.-Mexico border and “retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

(At the end of October, six contractors revealed eight border wall prototypes in San Diego. In late November, a private company is due to test the prototypes to determine how easy it would be climb over or dig under them.)

Those who paid for the $15 promotion will receive as one of their “surprises” a map of the land, some new cards, and a few other treats. If you were hoping to buy this America-saving gift for yourself or someone else, you’re already too late—the 150,000 slots were snapped up within hours of being launched.