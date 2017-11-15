James Cameron’s Titanic is one of the highest-grossing movies ever released, but the Oscar-winning film will soon have a chance to add to the $2.19 billion total it has already grossed at movie theaters worldwide.

Titanic is returning to a select number of AMC Theatres in the U.S. for one week, starting Dec. 1, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster movie’s 1997 release. Viacom’s Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, which together produced Titanic, announced the limited re-release on Wednesday along with AMC Entertainment and Dolby Laboratories.

The movie will be available to watch in either 2D or 3D and it has been remastered in Dolby’s ultra high-definition Dolby Vision format, the companies said in a press release. Tickets go on sale on today for showings of Titanic at more than 85 AMC locations equipped with Dolby Vision across the country, including 20 locations with 3D showings.

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.,” director James Cameron said in a statement. “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better.”

This actually marks the second time that Titanic has been re-released in theaters, following 2012’s release of the movie in 3D, which brought in an additional $343.5 million in worldwide movie ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo.

Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was the highest-grossing domestic and global release ever when it hit theaters in 1997, only to be topped more than a decade later by Cameron’s Avatar. 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens eventually outpaced both movies in North America, but Titanic is still the second-highest grossing film of all time, after Avatar.