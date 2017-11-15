Good morning Broadsheet readers! Claire Zillman @clairezillman here again. Capitol Hill has a ‘creep list,’ Theresa May calls out Vladimir Putin, and we recap Day Two of Next Gen. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Ray of Hope. In recent days, the ongoing conversation about sexual harassment has turned to how society—at least some progressive corners of it—is finally championing angry women after demonizing them for so long. The New York Times’ Lindy West wrote about finally being “brave enough to be angry.” In a piece titled ‘All the Angry Ladies,’ The Atlantic‘s Megan Garber argued that the Weinstein moment has finally mobilized and normalized women’s rage. The annual Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit got its own dose of eloquent fury on Tuesday from World Cup and Olympic champion goalkeeper Hope Solo. The soccer star talked about her recent allegations against ex-FIFA head Sepp Blatter (she says he groped her in 2013; he denies it), the equal pay lawsuit she filed with four other teammates last year, and her suspension from the U.S. Soccer national team after making controversial remarks following a 2016 Olympics loss. All three scenarios have taught Solo that women’s battle for more power isn’t going to be an easy one. “You can’t just ask nicely for somebody to give up power,” she said. “You have to take what is rightfully yours,” even if it’s an ugly, angry fight.

Fortune Read on for more action from Next Gen Day Two…

NEXT GEN NEWS • Flying high. At Next Gen, Flywheel Sports CEO Sarah Robb O’Hagan admitted to getting fired twice before age 30. Once from Virgin Megastores for being “too cocky” and again from Atari. “I didn’t even like video games,” she said. The experiences taught her a valuable lesson, though: pick a career you truly care about.

Fortune • Profit with a purpose. Obi Felten, one of the top executives at Alphabet’s research arm X, told the Next Gen crowd why the Google parent continues to back so-called moonshots even though they are loss-makers—$3.6 billion last year, to be exact. The most world-changing projects are sustainable ones, she says, meaning they’re likely to make a buck in the end.

Fortune • Do-gooder. Lauren Bush Lauren, founder and CEO of FEED Projects, struck a similar note at Next Gen, explaining how her business of selling goods produced under fair labor conditions has provided sustainable livelihoods to underserved populations. The key is that FEED’s a for-profit company. “[W]e want people to think about us as this do-good brand, not as a charity,” she said.

Fortune • Marching to her own beat. Singer-songwriter Connie Lim (stage name MILCK) told the Next Gen crowd about the motivation behind her hit “Quiet,” which became the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March on Washington. She didn’t pen the song “for any political cause”—she wrote it in 2015—but, she says, as a Chinese-American woman “everything that I do is going to be political because it’s a less-talked-about perspective.”

Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Citi has hired Lisa Cochran as head of operations digitization and technology, and Yasaman Hadjibashi is set to join Citi as global consumer technology head of data and analytics.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Politically incorrect. Interviews with 50 lawmakers, current and former Hill aides, and political veterans who have worked in Congress reveal Capitol Hill as a workplace “where women are subjected to constant harassment—both subtle and explicit,” reports CNN. Nearly every woman interviewed had experienced sexual harassment and some spoke of a “creep list,” an informal, word-of-mouth database of male lawmakers most notorious for inappropriate behavior.

CNN • Low bar. In October, ESPN dropped a partnership with online sports site Barstool Sports after the revelation of sexist comments by its founder Dave Portnoy. This profile of captures just how male Barstool is (despite being run by a woman.) NYT‘s Jay Caspian Kang reports: “In the three days I spent at Barstool headquarters, the only women I saw were Erika Nardini, the company’s chief executive; Asa Akira, the world-famous porn star who co-hosted a Barstool podcast; and the security guard.”

New York Times • Higher power. Since the election of President Donald Trump the star of Paula White, the televangelist Trump first called on in 2011, has soared. Critics says she’s a “charlatan,” “a Trinity-denying heretic,” and a “false teacher.” Nevertheless, the first clergywoman to deliver an inaugural prayer—she did so at Trump’s—continues to hover around the Oval Office.

Washington Post • Not Putin up with it. In a speech to business executives this week, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May accused Vladimir Putin’s Russia of trying to “undermine free societies” by “weaponizing information” and “deploying its state-run media organizations to plant fake stories.” She said sharply: “We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed.” Her rebuke stood in stark contrast to Trump’s response to Russian election interference. Trump said on Saturday that he believed Putin to be “sincere” in his denials of meddling.

