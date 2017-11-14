An overwhelming desire for free Krispy Kreme doughnuts crashed the UberEATS app in London on Tuesday—and Twitter users were not pleased.

The promotion celebrated the partnership between UberEATS (Uber’s food delivery service) and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. It allowed app users in central London to order a dozen free doughnuts for delivery between the hours of 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by Londoners’ love of Krispy Kreme with tens of thousands of orders in just a few minutes,” an Uber spokesperson told Fortune. “This caused a technical issue. We’re working hard to get this sorted but doughnut worry, the activity will run all afternoon so there is still time to order.” The spokesperson noted that the problem had been resolved, and the promotion was restored.

That did not stop angry Londoners from taking to Twitter to vent their frustration with UberEATS and Krispy Kreme:

App crashed and Krispy Kreme not coming up for any of us. Unhappy office :( #BOOO — Becci Salmon (@18salmon) November 14, 2017

@UberEATS you can stick your £2.50 offer! I will not be using you again! #marketingscam pic.twitter.com/sQEWntIXeo — Ben Weaver (@Muswell_Ben) November 14, 2017

@UberEATS YOU THINK THIS IS FUNNY!?? YOU THINK IT'S FUNNY TO DANGLE DOUGHNUTS UNDER PEOPLES NOSES? I'M CRYING! This is all I had #krispykreme — Amelia Stephenson (@Milly_Chip) November 14, 2017

@UberEATS If this krispy kreme partnership was supposed to boost your company, please expect the exact opposite. #UberEATS #KrispyKreme — Hannah Montana (@spottydotty102) November 14, 2017

Krispy Kreme was set to give away 36,000 free doughnuts, according to Glamour UK, from a number of London locations. No word on if or when a similar offer is planned for the U.S.