An overwhelming desire for free Krispy Kreme doughnuts crashed the UberEATS app in London on Tuesday—and Twitter users were not pleased.
The promotion celebrated the partnership between UberEATS (Uber’s food delivery service) and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. It allowed app users in central London to order a dozen free doughnuts for delivery between the hours of 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by Londoners’ love of Krispy Kreme with tens of thousands of orders in just a few minutes,” an Uber spokesperson told Fortune. “This caused a technical issue. We’re working hard to get this sorted but doughnut worry, the activity will run all afternoon so there is still time to order.” The spokesperson noted that the problem had been resolved, and the promotion was restored.
That did not stop angry Londoners from taking to Twitter to vent their frustration with UberEATS and Krispy Kreme:
Krispy Kreme was set to give away 36,000 free doughnuts, according to Glamour UK, from a number of London locations. No word on if or when a similar offer is planned for the U.S.