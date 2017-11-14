Good morning Broadsheet readers! Claire Zillman @clairezillman here filling in for Val and Kristen who are on the ground in California. Roy Moore and former President George H. W. Bush face fresh allegations of sexual misconduct, CEO of Angry Birds-maker Rovio offers a rare counterpoint about the gaming industry, and we preview Next Gen Day Two. Have a fabulous Tuesday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Game time: The conversation with innovative, industry-disrupting women continues today in Laguna Nigel, Calif., as our annual Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit rolls into Day Two. Live streaming of the event kicks off at 8:50 am Pacific with NASCAR racer Julia Landauer taking the stage. Later in the day, we’ll hear from Kleiner Perkins senior partner Juliet de Baubigny, World Cup and Olympic champion goalkeeper Hope Solo, Lauren Bush Lauren (whose FEED Projects is in its tenth year), and execs from StubHub, Zillow, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Airbnb, and the Obama Foundation. The conference will wrap up as Fortune‘s Pattie Sellers chats with Molly Bloom, whose memoir Molly’s Game about the world of underground poker is the basis for an upcoming Aaron Sorkin-directed film. And Kristen will interview the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and poet MILCK. You can keep up with all the action by watching the live stream here and by following the hashtag #FortuneMPW on Twitter. Read on for a recap of Day One…

NEXT GEN NEWS • Showing promise. At Next Gen, three female investors—Anjula Acharia of Trinity Ventures, Leah Busque of FUEL Capital, and Nisha Dua of BBG Ventures—helpfully outlined the seven traits they look for in promising entrepreneurs. No. 7? Wearing failure like a badge of honor.

Fortune • Home sweet home? On the Next Gen stage, Houzz CEO Adi Tatarko shared a stat that likely resonates with many homeowners: 12% of couples consider divorce when remodeling or renovating their house. It was especially fitting for Tatarko to make that point since she and husband Alon Cohen started the home design and decorating site—now valued at $4 billion—together.

Fortune • Express yourself. Speaking at Next Gen, Sarah Hofstetter, CEO of digital advertising agency 360i, described how her life as an observant Orthodox Jew can be an asset in her field. Open expression of her faith, she says, often encourages others to candidly share their own vulnerabilities. “It allows you to establish meaningful relationships with people,” she says.

Fortune • It’s complicated. Grammy winner Estelle let the Next Gen audience in on her secret to overcoming a complicated upbringing (she’s the second of nine children and her parents—both immigrants to the U.K.—split up only to reunite in 2013): “I was very clear about who I wanted to be and what I wanted it to look like.”

Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Humana Inc. announced that Karen B. DeSalvo, former associate secretary of health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has been elected as a member of the company’s board.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Even Moore. A fifth woman has come forward with allegations of misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R). Beverly Young Nelson, repped by lawyer Gloria Allred, told reporters that Moore assaulted her when she was 16. In response, Moore denied “any sexual misconduct with anyone” and characterized Allred as “a sensationalist leading a witch hunt.”

New York Times • ‘I was a child.’ Time has the exclusive on a sixth woman who has accused former President George H.W. Bush of groping her. Roslyn Corrigan says she was 16 when Bush grabbed her buttocks during an event in Texas. A rep says Bush “apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

Time • Taking flight. The Financial Times has a profile of Kati Levoranta, CEO of Angry Birds-maker Rovio, and her unlikely climb from the startup’s top legal officer to its chief executive. She stands out as one of the few female CEOs of European-listed technology companies and—interestingly enough—says she hasn’t experienced sexism in the male-dominated gaming industry.

Financial Times • Coming into focus. After Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o blasted British glossy Grazia for featuring her on its cover with a photoshopped head of hair, the photographer behind the image took the blame for the incident and issued an apology. An Le says he did not intend to hurt anyone with his edits and now recognizes that “altering…her hair was an unbelievably damaging and hurtful act.”

