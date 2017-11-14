Fortune’s MPW Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. continues today, and I hope you’ll tune in. The livestream is here.

While there were many outstanding moments yesterday, including this wonderful interview with Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Estelle, other discussions about the serious issues of safety, workplace sexual harassment and campus rape were very much top of mind.

To that end, four panelists Niniane Wang, founder and CEO of Evertoon, filmmaker Amy Ziering, Stanford sociology professor Michele Landis Dauber and Christa Quarles, CEO of Opentable, helped bring the #MeToo moment into broader context.

“I never thought, in my lifetime, I’d see people naming perpetrators and believing survivors,” said Ziering, the filmmaker behind The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape. “This is a moment. We must seize it and we must not turn back from it.”

They offered practical tips for executives looking to stop sexual harassment at work. Wang, who was one of three women who worked tirelessly to expose harassment in the venture capital community, called for an end to the use of non-disclosure agreements to protect perpetrators. “Don’t use NDAs to silence women,” she said.

Michele Landis Dauber, who is leading the campaign to recall the judge who famously sentenced Stanford’s Brock Turner to only six months in county jail and three years probation for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman last year, said not to forget the system. “Utilize the processes of democratic accountability to hold perpetrators responsible.”

The video from their discussion is here.

I would add to their crucial advice, this recent post from Ellyn Shook, Accenture’s Chief Human Resources Officer, who is calling for a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment, a value which must come from the top. “This is an opportunity for us all to hold the mirror up to ourselves as leaders – and our organizations – to identify where we can do better.” She specifically calls for accountability and transparency, and a commitment to equal representation of women in the workplace.

“Aggressively working to shift the balance to 50% men and 50% women will create a different dynamic that further strengthens a non-complicit and zero-tolerance culture,” she says.

Freedom from abuse is an underlying benefit of full representation that has yet to be fully quantified but is desperately needed.

Mark your calendars: I'll be leading another conversation about the "black ceiling" that black women face in corporate life, today at 3:55 Pacific time. I'll be talking with Jamie-Clare Flaherty, director of strategic initiatives, Obama Foundation; Tracey Patterson, Service Delivery Lead, Accenture Operations, and Bärí Williams, head of business operations, North America, StubHub.