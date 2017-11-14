Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Turning the London Premiere of 'Hamilton' Into a Fundraiser for the Climate

Still wanting to see Hamilton in London?

Now you can do a good deed and potentially win free tickets.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal have launched a fundraiser to combat climate change, and donors to the two chosen charities will be entered in a draw to win free tickets to the London premiere. London previews of the show start Dec. 6.

“With Hamilton’s first international production, we think it is appropriate to tackle an issue that affects the international community,” Miranda said in a statement. “Some people, in politics especially, are hostile to the idea that climate change even exists. We’re all humans on this planet….Everyone with a soul has a stake in this because climate change is happening, accelerating, and affecting us all,” Miranda told InStyle.

In 2016, Fortune named Miranda to its World’s Greatest Leaders list for using Hamilton—particularly its diverse casting—to assert that America’s ideals belong to everyone. In the Trump era, Miranda has been particularly vocal on political issues, blasting the president in October for his response to the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, where Miranda has family.

To enter the London sweepstakes, contestants must make a minimum $10 donation via the online platform Prizeo. The benefiting charities are the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and 10:10. The donation window is open until Dec. 6 and the winner will receive two VIP tickets to Hamilton and the opening night after-party, a meet-and-greet and photo with Miranda, as well as round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two at the Hyatt Regency London.