Donald Trump Keeps Breaking His Own Twitter Records

Trump’s tweeting is on an upward trend and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

According to numbers crunched by Bloomberg, Trump keeps breaking his own records, tweeting more and more each month. First June was an all-time high, with 362 tweets, but then in July, he jumped up to 424. And in September? He tweeted 485 times.

But that’s not all. Bloomberg estimates that that number will reach 723 by the end of November—a new record. Last week, on November 7, Trump tweeted 51 times.

While Trump’s prolific tweeting provides no shortage of fodder for many of his critics, others in his base are apparently getting frustrated. Even his own Chief of Staff, John Kelly, said he doesn’t follow Trump’s tweets. Kelly’s comments came only hours after Trump lashed out at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Twitter.

He wrote, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend—and maybe someday that will happen!”

Despite his ability to embarrass or alienate his base on the one hand and insult or anger his critics on the other, Trump’s tweeting won’t be stopping anytime soon. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently explained that Twitter (twtr) will not suspend Trump’s account, as his tweets are “newsworthy.” If something is deemed newsworthy or in the public interest, the content stays up to form a digital record.