Amazon is already offering a variety of deals as part of its celebration ahead of Black Friday, but that’s not stopping the company from offering specials on the big shopping day.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced a variety of deals and offers it plans to deliver to customers on Friday, November 24. They range from sales on the company’s core Amazon Echo products to third-party smart home devices, televisions, and much more.

To help you get a jump on Black Friday shopping plans, Fortune has compiled the following outline highlighting some of the best offers Amazon has planned for Black Friday. And if you have some interest in seeing what others have planned for tech products, here’s a look at some of the best tech deals available now and into the next week.

Televisions

Amazon will be offering the Premium brand 40-inch smart TV for $280.

A Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) will go for $2,000.

Sony’s 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) will retail for $1,200.

Samsung’s UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), will be available for $1,298.

Get a Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,500.

Samsung’s UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model) will be on sale for $898.

Amazon Products

Amazon is giving its Echo Dot a $20 discount, bringing its price to $30.

The Amazon Echo is also getting a $20 discount, making it $80.

Amazon’s Echo Plus will be available for $120, a $30 discount.

Get Amazon Cloud Cam will go for $100, a $20 savings.

Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition will be available at $70, a $30 discount on its regular retail price.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet will set customers back $100. It regularly retails for $150.

Pick up a Kindle for just $50. That’s $30 off its regular retail price.

Computers

Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop.

Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop will be on sale for up to $120 off the regular retail price.

Smart Home

The Schlage Smart Lock will get up to a $40 discount.

Amazon is offering a $50 savings on the Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

The SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is getting a $100 discount.

TP-Link smart home products will be offered at up to a 30% discount.

Video Games

Select PlayStation VR bundles will get up to a $100 savings.

Everything Else