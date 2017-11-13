MPW Next Gen, More Roy Moore, Female Veterans: Broadsheet for Nov. 13

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! We add to our running list of men who’ve been accused of sexual harassment and/or assault, consider the hardships faced by female veterans, and kick off our Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in California. Have an inspiring Monday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • California, here we come! Today and tomorrow, Kristen and I are in Laguna Nigel, Calif. for our annual Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit. Starting at 4:15 pm Pacific this afternoon, you can watch all the action live, beginning with a one-one-on discussion with Houzz co-founder Adi Tatarko. She’ll be followed by 360i CEO Sarah Hofstetter (4:25 pm), and then by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe, who’ll be interviewed by Kristen at 4:40 pm. (Definitely don’t miss that one!) Wrapping up the evening is an excellent panel on the #MeToo movement at 5:00 pm, followed by an interview and live performance by singer-songwriter Estelle at 5:30 pm. Watch it all live—and tell your friends!—

right here

Larry Nassar, a long-time former team doctor for USA Gymnastics is facing rape allegations by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Recall that McKayla Maroney also said she was molested by Nassar starting at age 13 last month. Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in June and faces up to 27 years in prison.

Brett Ratner is back in the headlines thanks to actresses Ellen Page and Gal Godot. Page says the director outed her as gay "with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic." Wonder Woman actress Gal Godot says she won't sign on for the movie's sequel unless Warner Bros. buys out Ratner's financing deal. Ratner has been accused by multiple other women of harassment. He denies all wrongdoing.

, an actor best known for his role on Gossip Girl, is being accused of rape by actresses Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn. He has denied both women’s accounts, but his BBC show is being canceled nonetheless. Brett Ratner is back in the headlines thanks to actresses Ellen Page and Gal Godot. Page says the director outed her as gay “with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.” Wonder Woman actress Gal Godot says she won’t sign on for the movie’s sequel unless Warner Bros. buys out Ratner’s financing deal. Ratner has been accused by multiple other women of harassment. He denies all wrongdoing. • Hollywood takes action… Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and more than a dozen other movie industry A-listers have begun working on a cross-industry action plan to tackle sexual harassment. Among the actions being brainstormed within the private group: An insistence that entertainment companies hire more women and the set-up of an effective abuse reporting system.

New York Times • …and so does Washington. The Senate unanimously approved legislation instituting mandatory sexual harassment training for Senate members, staff, and interns last week. The resolution is the first real step either chamber of Congress has taken to address sexual harassment and is commendable for that reason. However, it is simply a resolution—not a law—and will only apply to the Senate.

Fortune • Not so black-and-white. Quartz‘s Olivia Goldhill makes the case that “zero tolerance” sexual harassment policies are counterproductive. Her argument in a nutshell: “In practice, this simplistic approach ignores the unfortunate reality that a spectrum of acts can be classed as sexual harassment. If women worry that any offense, no matter how minor, could lead to someone losing their job, then small but troubling instances of sexual harassment could go unreported.”

Quartz • The genius shield. Last, but certainly not least in this week’s roundup of sexual harassment news and think pieces, NYT‘s Amanda Hess writes about how we as a culture tend to forgive “artistic geniuses” for reprehensible acts—and how not only are those “geniuses” overwhelmingly male, but their crimes often involve the mistreatment of women. Hess also answers a question that I, a former Louis C.K. and House of Cards fan, have been asking myself over and over these last couple of weeks: “Whose work do we support, and whose do we discard forever?” Her take: “If a piece of art is truly spoiled by an understanding of the conditions under which it is made, then perhaps the artist was not quite as exceptional as we had thought.”

New York Times MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Debbie Weir will join Everytown for Gun Safety as the new managing director of organizing and engagement. Debbie comes to Everytown after 15 years as CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Shernaz Daver, the CMO of Udacity, is leaving the company. Radhika Jones, the editorial director of the books department at The New York Times and a former top editor at Time, is expected to be named the next editor of Vanity Fair.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • An answer to the VC boys’ club. Jess Lee, who was named Sequoia Capital’s first U.S. investing partner last year, talked to Fortune about a new networking initiative launched by female partners at venture capital firms. The series of events called Female Founder Office Hours seeks to help women entrepreneurs via one-on-one sit-downs with some of VC’s top female investors.

Fortune • How we fail female vets. This past Saturday was Veterans Day, an appropriate time to note how social safety nets are failing women who’ve served in the armed forces. According to the latest VA stats, female vets are 250% more likely than their non-vet counterparts to commit suicide. This astonishing number is one result of inadequate mental health services (PTSD and depression are the No. 1 and No. 2 complaints among women treated at VA facilities). The likelihood of experiencing sexual trauma exacerbates these women’s mental health troubles; according to the latest VA screenings, one in every four female vets has experienced military sexual trauma.

Fortune • More Roy Moore. Since allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was sexually involved with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s were reported on Thursday, the GOP has been working to block Moore’s path to the Senate. The National Republican Senatorial Committee withdrew its funding agreement and Republicans are reportedly considering a write-in campaign for Moore’s GOP primary opponent, Luther Strange. Moore continues to deny the allegations against him.

