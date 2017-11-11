Island Air Is Permanently Grounded After 37 Years in Business

Island Air has shut down after 37 years in the sky.

The airline, which had run flights between the Hawaiian islands since 1980, posted on its website and social media accounts Thursday that it is no longer accepting reservations and would cease operations on Nov. 10. The company had filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 16 after years of financial troubles.

“I want to thank Island Air for its decades of service to our communities,” Gov. David Ige wrote in a statement. “The closure will have a tremendous effect on 400 employees and their families, and the state will be working with Island Air to help the employees apply for unemployment insurance and provide assistance with job searches and training opportunities.”

Island Air was known for flying at lower-than-average altitudes, to give passengers better views of the Hawaiian scenery. Its closure gives Hawaiian Air, already the largest airline in Hawaii, an even greater share of the local market.

Customers looking to travel to Hawaii from the mainland, however, recently gained another option: Southwest, which will begin offering flights to the state in 2018.