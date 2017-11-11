Tech deals might be planned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but big retailers are already offering some outstanding sales on a variety of products.

In what will become a weekly feature here on Fortune, each Saturday, we’ll share a variety of outstanding tech deals from both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. From discounts on iPhones to some great savings on televisions, the deals we share each week are aimed at helping you get the hottest tech in your hands for the cheapest price.

So without further adieu, check out this week’s look at some of the best tech deals available now and into the next week:

Televisions

Amazon is selling Samsung’s QN65Q7F for $2,299 versus $2,800 normally.

The Sony KD70X690E Ultra HD TV is yours for $1,198 at Amazon. It typically retails for $2,000.

A 50-inch Sharp Ultra HD set is available for $400 at Best Buy, a $100 savings.

Best Buy is selling a 70-inch Ultra HD Sony television for $1,199. It regularly retails for $1,800.

A 49-inch Samsung Ultra HD TV that typically goes for $999 at Walmart is now selling for $548.

Smartphones & Tablets

Sam’s Club is offering a $250 store gift card and a waived activation fee on the purchase of a full-priced Apple iPhone X on November 11.

Sam’s Club is also selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for full price on November 11 and giving away a $250 gift card and free activation fee with purchase.

Best Buy is offering the iPad Mini 4 at just $275, a $125 savings.

You can pick up a refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $680 at Amazon. That’s nearly $400 off the regular retail price on a new model.

Computers

You can get a 21.5-inch iMac that is refurbished for $849 at Amazon. Its list price is $1,299.

The MSI GTX 1080 gaming laptop that regularly retails for $2,800 at Amazon is available now for $2,500.

Dell’s 15.6-inch Inspiron laptop is available for $360 at Best Buy, a $170 savings.

Best Buy is also selling the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook. It regularly retails for $179, but is available now for $99.

NewEgg is offering the $1,600 iBuyPower NE7702OPi desktop for $1,300.

The CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme that regularly retails for $920 at NewEgg is now available for $770.

Smart Home

Pick up a Ring video doorbell at Best Buy for $100, an $80 savings on its regular retail price.

Amazon is selling the Logitech Harmony Ultimate Smart Home Remote for $140, a 53% savings on the device’s regular $299 retail price.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot is on sale at Amazon for $70, a $20 savings on its $90 regular price.

The latest Amazon Echo is available at a $50 discount on Amazon if you buy three units together.

Video Games

Amazon is offering a $30 discount on “select” Xbox One S consoles.

Get the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR bundle at Amazon for $550. It’s typically available for $700.

Best Buy is selling Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 4 for $20, a $20 savings on its regular retail price.

Best Buy is also offering Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PlayStation 4 for $20. It regularly retails for $40.

GameStop is giving away a $50 store gift card and a free game of the customer’s choice with the purchase of any new Xbox One S 1TB console.

Get a copy of Final Fantasy XV for the Xbox One for $25 at Gamestop. It’s regularly available for $50.

Everything Else