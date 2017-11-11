With holiday shopping kicking off and the iPhone X finally on store shelves, the Apple universe is heating up.

Over the last several days, talk of potential new products and upgrades dominated Apple headlines. The reports suggest that Apple is considering bringing key iPhone X features, including its Face ID face scanner, to future iPads. The company is also rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset that would let users simultaneously interact with virtual objects, like apps, and the environment around the users.

And in a surprising move, one retailer has become the first to give away a gift card to people who buy a new iPhone X.

So, let’s review the biggest headlines from Apple’s past week:

Apple is working on an augmented reality headset, according to a Bloomberg report. The headset, which likely wouldn’t be released until 2020, would overlay virtual objects on the real world and allow users to interact with both worlds at the same time. In addition to the headset, Apple is also said to be building a new operating system that would power the headset. Another report this week said that Apple is considering bringing iPhone X design elements to next year’s updated iPad. If true, the tablet would come with the Face ID facial scanner featured in the iPhone X that verifies a person’s identity and gives him or her access to the smartphone’s software. The iPad might also get a design overhaul with a screen that nearly covers its face and leaves no room for the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. In a commentary this week, I argued that Face ID should be available on all Apple hardware, including iPads and Macs. Check it out. Interested in visiting Apple Park, the company’s new headquarters in Cuptertino, Calif.? Apple will open the its visitor center on Friday, which features an Apple Store, cafe, and a rooftop observation deck from which you can see the rest of Apple’s campus. In the three-month period ending Sept. 30, Apple shipped 13 million iPhone 7s worldwide, researcher Canalys announced based on its analysis of global smartphone shipments.Meanwhile, Apple shipped 6.3 million iPhone 8 Plus models and 5.4 million iPhone 8s. However, since the iPhone 8 line launched in mid-September, it was available for less than two weeks before the quarter ended. Apple acknowledged this week that some iPhone X displays may malfunction in cold temperatures. According to Apple, the iPhone X is designed to be used in temperatures between 32 degrees and 95 degrees. If the iPhone X is used outside of that range, its screen could turn off and its battery could lose some charge. When the iPhone X is returned to the standard temperature range, however, it resumes normal operation. Apple plans to release a software update at some point in the future to fix the problem. Apple this week released a software update to its mobile operating system iOS 11 to fix a bug that autocorrected the letter “i” with a symbol that appeared as “A[?].” Now when iPhone or iPad users type the letter i, the actual letter shows up.

One more thing…If you want to get some cash back on the iPhone X, Sam’s Club is offering a one-day sale today on Apple’s latest smartphone. If you buy the iPhone X at its full $999 price, Sam’s Club will give you a $250 in-store gift card and waive the $40 activation fee to get the smartphone running on your carrier network. The deal is available only in Sam’s Club locations and will expire after today.