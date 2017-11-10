Here's Where Military Members Can Eat for Free on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, places all over the country including hotels, national parks and restaurants are offering deals for military members.

Dozens of restaurants, including many national chains like Applebee’s, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse, are offering free food and other discounts to veterans and active duty military with valid proper identification. Veterans Day falls on Saturday, Nov. 11 this year, so some restaurants are offering days the day of, or on Friday. Many even extended the deals for the whole weekend — or are offering military members deals for the entire month of November.

Most restaurants have come up with selected menus for military members to choose from. Below, see some of the best deals, most of which include free food, offered to military members on Veterans Day.

Eligible customers can have a choice of seven options for a free meal on Nov. 11. The free entrees include a range of choices like chicken tenders platter, an oriental chicken salad and double crunch shrimp.

On Nov. 11, veterans and military members can get a free order of wings and a side of fries if they dine in at participating locations.

Show your military ID on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and noon for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast. The deal is only valid at participating locations and if you dine in at the restaurant.

Veterans and current military members will receive 10% off their meals for the entire month of November.

On Nov. 11, Friendly’s will offer a free breakfast, lunch or dinner to those with a valid military ID from a select menu that includes the Big-Two-Do Breakfast and the All-American Burger.

IHOP is serving free Red, White & Blue pancakes to military members on Nov. 10 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can get a free cheeseburger, unlimited fries and a drink at participating locations.

Red Lobster is giving away one free appetizer or a free dessert. Options for appetizers include mozzarella sticks and stuffed mushrooms, and dessert choices include cheesecake, key lime pie or apple crostada.

Active duty military and veterans will receive one free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

A military ID will get you a free Bloomin’ Onion and drink on Nov. 11 and 20% off your check from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16.