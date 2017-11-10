And soon there will be three. When American Express CEO Ken Chenault steps down from his post next year, there will only be three black CEOs in the Fortune 500 — all of them men. In this video from the recent Deal Book conference, Chenault speaks candidly about what his retirement says about diversity at the highest ranks of corporate America. “At the end of the day, one of the biggest issues for our society is diversity and inclusion,” he says. “Despite the depressing numbers, there are incredibly qualified people out there who can move into those positions. We’ve got to move them into the pipeline.” So what gives?