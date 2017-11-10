Online retailer NewEgg previewed several Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on popular tech products, joining fellow retailers like Amazon and Walmart in offering discounts around the busy Thanksgiving shopping period.

NetEgg’s Black Friday sale, which will involve discounts on over 5,000 products, will start at 1 pm ET on Nov. 20 and run through Nov. 25.

Some of the deals NewEgg previewed include a Oculus Rift virtual reality headset with controllers that will cost $350 instead of $400, making for yet another recent price cut for the Facebook-owned (fb) headset.

A Samsung 50-inch 4K television will sell for $425, which NewEgg said is a $325 discount. A Klipsch home theater system will cost $210 instead of $600, and a beefy Asus gaming laptop will get a $270 discount, lowering its price to $980.

The Moto G5 Plus smartphone will cost $225, a $75 discount, and an Acer desktop monitor will cost $280 instead of $400.

NewEgg will reveal the bulk of its deals on Nov. 20, but will also debut “hundreds of subsequent deals” from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

The online retailer will also hold a Cyber Monday sales event from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30, but it didn’t preview any of those deals.