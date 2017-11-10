Louis C.K., Roy Moore, Women of Brussels: Broadsheet for Nov. 10

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Not funny. A new bombshell story from the New York Times puts faces and names to allegations that have circulated about Louis C.K. for years: Five women went on the record to describe the powerful comedian either masturbating in front of them or asking if he could do so. Comedy is a raunchy, non-traditional business, of course, but, as one of the women, Julia Wolov, puts it: “I think the line gets crossed when you take all your clothes off and start masturbating.”

C.K.’s publicist said the star “is not going to answer” questions about the allegations.

A couple things that jump out at me from this sordid tale:

The allegations are already hurting C.K.’s career, and it will get worse. The premiere of his new film was canceled, as was a planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—and that was before the story even came out.

Where is the line between supporting women’s careers and using them as cover? Tig Notaro is one of the few comedians willing to speak out against him. C.K. gave her career an immense boost when he released her 2012 comedy album about her cancer diagnosis. She tells the Times that her fear is that “he released my album to cover his tracks,” she said. “He knew it was going to make him look like a good guy, supporting a woman.”

There are many different ways that sexual harassment can kill women’s careers. Abby Schachner tells the Times that she called C.K. to invite him to one of her comedy shows—and that she could hear him masturbating during the phone call. Years later, he apologized, she said. Schachner accepted the apology, the Times reports, “and told him she forgave him. But the original interaction left her deeply dispirited, she said, and discouraged her from pursuing comedy.”

New York Times