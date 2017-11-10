Ivanka Trump is visiting India later this month, and one city is getting ready for her arrival by banning beggars from the streets.

Hyderabad’s police force have begun jailing homeless families after the commissioner issued an order this week banning begging for two months, according to India’s News 18.

Read: Japan Can’t Get Enough of Ivanka Trump

Hyderabad, whose population is around 9 million and has become known as a global tech hub, plans to remove 6,000 beggars from the streets and into rehab centers and shelters. Close to 400 beggars have already been taken from the suburb of Goshamahal to a nearby jail’s “rehabilitation center”, a local police chief told local media.

“It has come to my notice through the public that many beggars are begging alms in an indecent manner,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy said. “They are also employing children and handicapped persons to solicit or receive alms at the main junctions of the road,” he said. “Such acts are causing annoyance and awkwardness by exposing in an indecent manner to divert the attention of the vehicular traffic (sic) as well as pedestrians and public in general to induce them to give alms.”

Read: Trump to Meet With Controversial Philippine President During Trip to Asia

The first daughter will be in the southern Indian city from November 28 to 30 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. President Donald Trump tweeted about his daughter’s trip in August. The U.S. is co-hosting the summit that’s titled “Women First, Prosperity for All ” with India.

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js