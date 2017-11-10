BBC Pulls Agatha Christie Adaptation Series Over Ed Westwick Rape Accusations

Two BBC shows starring Ed Westwick are on hold after two women recently accused the former Gossip Girl actor of rape.

The British television network said on Friday that it is pulling from its schedule an Agatha Christie adaptation the network had planned to air around Christmas. The three-part holiday special, called Order by Innocence, stars Westwick along with actors Bill Nighy and Matthew Goode. The BBC said in a statement that it will hold off on making a scheduling decision for the special until the allegations against Westwick have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the BBC also said that Westwick has “paused” filming of a second season of the comedy series White Gold while he deals with the allegations against him.

Here is the statement from the BBC:

These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.

Over the past two weeks, actresses Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn both brought rape allegations against Westwick, who has denied the accusations. The actor posted a pair of statements to his social media accounts this week in which he denied both women’s claims and said he will cooperate with authorities on the matters.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating Cohen’s claim against Westwick. The accusations against Westwick are the latest in a flood of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against high-profile men in the entertainment industry, including producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian Louis C.K.