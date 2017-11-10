Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who was part of the Fierce Five squad that won gold at the London Olympics, said she was sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics team’s physician. Raisman, who talks about the abuse in an interview with 60 Minutes that is set to air Sunday, is the second member of the Fierce Five squad to come forward with allegations of abuse by the team’s longtime doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, who was captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, is set to release her book Fierce next week. The three-time gold medalist describes the abuse in her book, reported USA Today.

In October, McKayla Maroney, a star of the 2012 U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics squad, said she was molested by Nassar starting at age 13. The sexual abuse, she says, went on until she left the sport. Maroney came forward with her statement about the abuse on Twitter in response to #MeToo campaign. She said Nassar abused her during the 2012 games. At those Olympics, she won a team gold medal and a silver in the individual vault.

Nassar was USA Gymnastics’ team physician for nearly 20 years, beginning in 1996. He was fired by the organization in the summer of 2015. Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in June and faces up to 27 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. Nassar’s lawyer told Fortune, “Due to a gag order, we do not have a comment on the allegations by Ms. Raisman.”

He has been accused by over 100 girls and women of sexual assault during his tenure with USA Gymnastics.