Here Are Walmart's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech

The world’s biggest retailer has been sitting on the sidelines while other companies announce their Black Friday deals—until now.

Walmart on Thursday announced that it plans to offer “hundreds of Black Friday deals” on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. And although the Black Friday deals extend across all of Walmart’s departments, the company’s offers on tech are quite good. From deals on on smart televisions to a nice savings on the PlayStation 4, there are a bunch of good deals to be had at Walmart on Black Friday.

So, read on to hear about Walmart’s Black Friday deals on tech. And remember that the offers start on Thanksgiving, so if you want to get them before they’re sold out, consider running out to the store after you’re filled up on turkey.

Televisions

Walmart is selling a 65-inch Ultra HD Samsung television for $998, a $300 savings on its regular retail price.

LG’s 49-inch Ultra HD television is a “special buy” and on sale for $328.

The Element 39-inch Smart TV will set customers back just $125, thanks to its “special buy” status.

Video Games

Sony’s PlayStation 4 will be available for $199, a $100 discount on its regular retail price.

You can buy both PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One controllers for $40. That’s $20 off their regular price.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be available for $49. It’s typically available for $60.

Pick up Call of Duty WWII for just $43, $17 off its regular retail price.

Smart Home

Google Home Mini will be available for $29, a $20 savings on its regular retail price.

The Netgear Orbi AC2200 whole home Wi-Fi system will go for $199. It regularly sells for $279.

Computers & Tablets

The HP Stream Laptop will go for $179, a $40 savings.

Apple’s fifth-generation 32GB iPad will cost customers $249. That’s $80 off its regular retail price.

Samsung’s Chromebook 3 will set customers back $119, representing a $70 savings.

Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy S7 will be on sale for $299, down from its regular retail price of $499.

Walmart will be selling the 32GB iPhone 6 for just $129, a $70 savings.

The 32GB iPhone SE will retail for $99, saving customers $30.

Everything Else