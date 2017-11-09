Here's When You Can Visit Apple Park for the First Time

Apple Park has become a destination for Apple fans around the world. And soon enough, their beloved company will let them through the gates.

The tech giant plans to open the doors to its Apple Park Visitor Center on November 17, according to MacRumors, which obtained an internal email sent to the company’s employees. Apple also plans to hold a special Visitor Center preview for local Cupertino residents on November 16. According to MacRumors, Apple will require Cupertino residents to bring along a valid photo ID showing their address before entering.

Apple Park opened this year after several years of development, design, and construction. At the center of the facility sits the Ring, a 2.8-million-square-foot office building that will house 12,000 Apple employees. The circular Ring, which is built with curved glass, is flanked by restaurants, a massive fitness facility for employees, groves, areas to walk, and a research-and-development building. There’s underground parking and an underground auditorium called Steve Jobs Theater, as well.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The campus’ Visitor Center offers an opportunity for people who aren’t Apple employees to see part of the facility and buy some Apple products along the way.

According to a MacRumors source who has seen the Visitor Center, it features an Apple Store and an outdoor seating area for people to hang out. The Visitor Center also features a cafe for food and refreshments and an accessible rooftop where users can see some of the campus, including the Ring.

Apple’s Visitor Center is expected to be open seven days a week. According to plans Apple filed with Cupertino in 2015, it expected to operate the Visitor Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. Whether the company has kept that schedule or modified it ahead of the opening is unknown.