It’s official, with the holidays fast approaching, shoppers are already on the lookout for toys and gifts. But as soon as Black Friday comes, all those popular, hard to find toys will become scarce.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas (or any other holiday) presents, now is the time to shop, says the NPD Group, which recently released its list of 2017 holiday toy hits. Two of the top ten toys are, not surprisingly, linked to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens Dec. 15. Five of the most in-demand gifts are new, having been released since October 2016.

Here are the top ten. Get them while you can:

1. L.O.L. Surprise! Doll Assortment by MGA Entertainment

These collectable dolls, from the maker of Bratz, come wrapped in layer after layer of accessories and outfits. Get the doll wet, and they’ll deliver their “surprise” of spitting, crying, changing colors or even urinating. The collectibles sell out quickly and have become a sensation on eBay.

2. Fingerlings Monkey Assortment by Wow Wee

These adorable pet, baby monkeys are clingy by design. With blinking eyes and a turnable head, they respond to sound and motion, and know when they are touched, are hanging upside down, and even when it’s time to sing.

3. L.O.L. Surprise! Lil Sister Assortment by MGA Entertainment

Another assortment from L.O.L. Surprise, this collection of consists of even smaller dolls but still wrapped in the layer-after-layer of accessories and outfits.

4. Barbie Dream House Playset by Mattel

Photographer Jeff O'Brien Stylist Jennifer Hoon

A classic updated for our times, this one bedroom-one bathroom townhouse has all the modern trappings, including an elevator, a “flat screen” TV in the living room (you slip a smartphone in an insert), and more than 70 other accessories. The garage even doubles as a game room, for eco-minded, car-free Barbies.

5. Hovertrax 2.0 by Razor

“Hoverboards” were the big product of 2016’s holiday season, despite concerns about faulty batteries turning cut-rate models into rolling fire hazards. Razor’s Hovertrax 2 has left any such worries in the dust, with a pair of silent motors and a gyro sensor giving commuters and joy riders alike smooth moves and stable balance.

6. Hatchimals Pengualas Pink Egg Assortment by Spin Master

Collectible and cuddly, these battery-powered buddies “live” inside their eggs until they’re ready to hatch, then the develop through three distinct stages. As they grow, kids can dance, walk, talk and play with them. Then, when it’s time to sleep, the creatures can use their leftover egg shell as a nest.

7. Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment by Mattel

Courtesy of Mattel

Dating back to their late 1960’s debut, these little die cast cars are still popular as popular as ever, even if their styles, bodies, and colors have changed. Whether they’re for a collector or a kid, Hot Wheels make great stocking suffers on their own, or gifts under the tree when bought in a multi-car gift pack.

8. L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Ball by MGA Entertainment

Packing 50 surprises inside, this limited edition L.O.L. Surprise gift will set you back more than $100, but the look on your kid’s face might be worth it when they unwrap (and unwrap, and unwrap) it.

9. Star Wars App Enabled R2-D2 by Sphero

This is the droid you’ve been looking for ever since you first saw Star Wars. App-enabled with animations and even a drop-down third leg for cruising around, the 6.7-inch Artoo connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, can interact with the other Star Wars app-enabled droids, and can even watch the films by your side, complete with beeping and booping at all the exciting parts.

10. Star Wars E7 Black Series 6″ Assortment by Hasbro

Like a powerful totem, Hasbro’s new Black Series Star Wars action figures pack the kind of power that your childhood Darth Vader figurine once possessed—only with bendable joints and richer detail, the Force is even stronger with these ones. And since they are great gifts for Jedis of all ages, they’ll likely be hard to find. Kind of like Luke Skywalker, himself.