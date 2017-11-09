HBO Will Soon Start Streaming All of the 'Harry Potter' Movies

HBO will soon be the streaming home for all of your wizarding needs. The premium cable network said on Thursday that all eight Harry Potter movies will be available to stream through HBO in 2018.

HBO said in a press release that it has secured streaming rights to the eight-film franchise based on author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, and that the movies will all be available to stream on HBO Go, HBO NOW, or with HBO’s on-demand portal, starting Jan. 1, 2018. HBO already owned the streaming rights for the 2016 Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and the network has previously streamed individual entries from the Potter movie franchise, but never all of them at the same time.

Of course, HBO is owned by Time Warner, which also owns the Warner Bros. movie studio that produced all of the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts prequel (with another prequel set to be released in Nov. 2018).

HBO also said it will ring in the New Year by airing all eight Harry Potter movies back-to-back on the cable network on Jan.1, before airing one film per night over the following week, finishing with Fantastic Beasts on Jan. 10. The Walt Disney-owned Freeform channel has aired Harry Potter movie marathons in recent years through a TV rights deal with Warner Bros. that will reportedly transfer to NBCUniversal’s USA and Syfy channels as part of a new seven-year deal that starts next year.