We're About To See the Most Powerful Corvette Chevy Has Ever Made

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is here—well almost—and thanks to a leaked image of the December 2017 issue of Car and Driver, we’re getting a first look at the hotly anticipated sports car.

Forums as well as Corvette Blogger have speculated that the ZR1 will have its big reveal at the Dubai Motor Show this Saturday. Chevrolet confirmed the Saturday reveal in a post on Instagram.

The short teaser video as the tag line “no description necessary.”

No description necessary. #Corvette #Vette A post shared by Corvette (@corvette) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:17am PST

What we know so far: the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has a 750 horsepower engine. There are a few changes from the Corvette Z06, including a rear spoiler wing that is adjustable and contributes to 500 pounds of downforce at speed and front slightly wheels that are a half an inch wider.

The car is reportedly heavier than the Z06, has a new fuel delivery system, additional heat exchangers, removable top. It’s also supposed to be faster than the Zo6.

Oh, and the ZR1, which will be available as a 7-speed manual and 8-speed automatic, can reportedly shoot flames out from its exhaust. We’re waiting on confirmation for that one.