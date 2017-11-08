KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney Wants Looser Bank Regulations

The chief executive of one of the nation’s biggest regional banks says it’s time to loosen bank regulations because it will be “positive for the economy.”

Speaking with Fortune, KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney says she is “not worried” about the U.S. Treasury’s proposal to unwind many of the regulations that were put in place during the financial crisis. “I don’t think anyone is proposing an environment where the regulations are such that you could repeat some of the sins of the past,” she explains.

Under Mooney’s leadership, KeyCorp has grown to be the 13th largest bank in the U.S. with revenues of more than $5 billion. She says her customers are optimistic but also cautious as they wait to understand the agenda in Washington, especially on what to expect from tax reform.

“Companies are holding back until they understand the environment more fully, but they still do remain generally optimistic,” Mooney says. “I think the economy, while not growing gangbusters, it is very stable, very strong and keeps on progressing.”

