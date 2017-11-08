Marissa Mayer, Domestic Violence, Taylor Swift: Broadsheet for Nov. 8

See the full explanation of all the above stats in Val’s story. Fortune

• Murder by the numbers. In Monday’s Broadsheet, the day after 26 people were killed and 20 were injured in a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Tex., I mentioned that while in the Air Force, the perpetrator was court-martialed on charges of domestic assault after he beat, choked and threatened his wife with a gun and fractured her son’s skull. I also mentioned that he’s not the only mass killer to have exhibited violent behavior towards his intimate partner: The gunmen responsible for deaths in Las Vegas, Orlando, and San Bernadino all had histories of abusing women . But the evidence isn’t simply anecdotal; here are just a few statistics that illustrate how closely linked domestic violence and mass shootings really are:

• Women win. Election Day 2017 produced some big victories for female candidates. In Seattle, Jenny Durkan is poised to become the city’s first female mayor in nearly a century. In Virginia, Democrat Danica Roem beat a socially-conservative incumbent in a House of Delegates race to become the nation’s first openly-transgender state legislator. And in Charlotte, Vi Lyles was elected mayor; she’ll be the first African American woman to hold the post.

• All about Addyi. Fortune reporters (and fellow newsletter scribes!) weigh in on Valeant’s sale of Sprout (maker of “female Viagra” drug Addyi) back to its original shareholders:

Term Sheet editor Polina Marinova, who interviewed the company’s former CEO Cindy Whitehead last week, says “it’s very likely [Whitehead] will be involved with Sprout in some capacity” despite not being named explicitly as part of the deal.

Brainstorm Health contributor Sy Mukherjee explores the question of whether Addyi should have been approved in the first place, noting that the FDA rejected it twice. He, too, surmises that Whitehead will likely be involved in any efforts to market the drug in the future: She “enlisted an army of women’s groups and patient advocates…to successfully rally for the drug’s approval, painting it as a matter of gender equality,” Sy writes. “That same aggressive effort may be necessary to get more women who might benefit from Addyi to talk to their doctors about low sexual desire—and get the prescriptions rolling.”

• Mayer back in the hot seat. Senators have subpoenaed former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer to compel her to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee, which is investigating a 2013 security breach at the tech giant that affected 3 billion of its users. Mayer had initially declined to appear before the group, which meets today.

• Notre Dame damage control. Less than a week after announcing it would end birth control coverage for its students and staff, the University of Notre Dame has reversed course, now saying it will allow coverage to be available to employees via an independently funded and administered plan. The flip-flop came after the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule that required employers to cover contraception.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: SurveyMonkey announced that it’s named Sue Decker, CEO and co-founder of Raftr and former Yahoo president, to its board.