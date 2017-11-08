Former Boston News Anchor: 'Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted My Son'

New allegations of sexual assault surfaced against Kevin Spacey Wednesday, this time coming from an unexpected source: Former WCVB Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, said the actor took advantage of her 18-year-old son at a Nantucket restaurant in July 2016.

At a press briefing, Unruh outlined how the boy met Spacey late at night at the Club Car restaurant. “The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said. Unruh’s son reportedly told the actor he was over 21.

“Whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him,” said Unruh. “There was no consent. Kevin Spacey bought him drink, after drink, after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

According to Unruh’s account, her son escaped Spacey’s advances after the actor got up to use the restroom. An unknown woman stepped forward and told the young man to leave the restaurant. Unruh is now looking for that woman to come forward. “I don’t know how much she saw,” the former news anchor said.

Allegations of misconduct by Spacey, star of Netflix’s House of Cards, began Oct. 29, after actor Anthony Rapp disclosed to Buzzfeed that the Oscar-winner had made sexual advances on Rapp when he was just 14 years old. After the story and further allegations broke, Netflix announced it planned to end House of Cards after its next season. But ultimately the company decided to suspend production of the show’s last season indefinitely.

Since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, Spacey has entered treatment, according to his publicist (who has since stopped representing him). The actor has been silent on the accusations, except for one posting on Twitter:

Unruh’s charge is unlikely to stop with the press conference. Seated to her right at the press briefing was attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who has years of experience having represented victims of sexual abuse by the Catholic Church. (Garabedian was played by actor Stanley Tucci in the 2016 Best Picture Academy Award-winner, Spotlight.)

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” said Unruh. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him.”