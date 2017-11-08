This Might Be Donald Trump Jr.'s Most Popular Tweet

Just like his father, Donald Trump Jr. has a lot of detractors on Twitter. The politcal nature of his family and opinions rub a lot of people the wrong way. But late Tuesday, the son of the president showed that he’s also able to unify people —against Twitter.

Now that the social media site has upped the character count to 280 characters, many people are less than thrilled, fearing it just gives trolls and other ne’er-do-wells of the internet more room to cause chaos. Trump Jr. had a proposal for the company: Limit the long posts to once per day per person.

.@Twitter how about a compromise… you give everybody ONE 280 character a day? 140 was an art form, 280 is everyone’s chance to write their Gettysburg Address that no one wants to actually read. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2017

While the ensuing comment thread is filled with the usual haters and plenty of taunts following last night’s election results, some people who normally disagree with—or at least question—anything that comes from a Trump feed are admitting it’s not a bad compromise.

There is a certain level of irony in Trump Jr.’s complaints about the new character limit. To voice them, he used 195 characters—55 more than the cap he was advocating.