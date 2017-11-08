The Black Friday tech deals keep rolling in.

The folks over at Best Black Friday, a site that tracks Black Friday deals, have published the ad scan for Best Buy’s upcoming Black Friday offers. The ad scan—a whopping 50 pages long—includes a variety of outstanding deals on everything from televisions to video games. And if you don’t mind waiting a couple of weeks to get your hands on the tech you’re after, you could stand to save some serious cash.

Below is a look at some of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals. Be aware, though, that Best Buy is opening its doors at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, so you might want to act quickly before supplies run out.

Televisions

Best Buy will be selling a 65-inch Samsung Ultra HD television for $750, a $350 savings on its regular retail price of $1,100.

Want a 60-inch Sony television with Ultra HD resolution? Best Buy will be selling it for $600, a $400 savings.

A higher-end Samsung 65-inch Ultra HD set that typically goes for $1,600 will be on sale for $1,298.

Sony’s 75-inch Ultra HD set will be available for $2,000, an $800 savings.

Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ will all come with a $300 discount with a qualified activation on Black Friday.

Best Buy will be offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with up to a $200 discount with a qualified activation.

Apple’s iPhone 6s will be offered at $150 discount with a qualified activation.

The LG G6 will be on sale for just $5 per month with a qualified activation. That’s a $360 savings over the life of the contract.

Tablets

Apple’s iPad Mini 4 with 128GB of storage will be available for $275. It regularly retails for $400.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet, which typically costs $50, will be on sale for $30.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet will retail for $50, a $30 savings.

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad will be available for $250, an $80 savings.

Best Buy will be offering up to a $150 savings on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Smart Home

The diminutive Google Home Mini will be available for $30. That’s $19 off its regular retail price. It also comes with a $10 Best Buy gift card.

Save $20 on the Amazon Echo (2nd generation) and get the device for $80.

Get the Sonos Play:1 speaker for $150. It regularly retails for $200.

The Roku Premiere+ will be on sale for $50. That’s a $50 savings on its regular retail price.

Video Games

Get the Xbox One S for just $190.

The new Call of Duty WWII for PlayStation 4 will cost $40, a $20 savings.

Pick up a variety of popular games, like Madden NFL 18 and Destiny 2 for either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, for $30. They typically retail for $60.

Sony’s 1TB PlayStation 4 will get a $100 discount, bringing its price to $200.

Sony’s PlayStation VRwith Gran Turismo Sport will be on sale for $300. It regularly retails for $400.

Computers

Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac with Intel Core i5 will go for $900, a $200 savings.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro Core M will be available for $629. That’s $370 off its regular retail price.

Best Buy will sell the MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch display for $800, a $200 savings.

Select MacBook Pro models will get up to a $250 discount.

Everything Else