Photography
Search
BroadsheetWeinstein’s Spies, Donald Trump’s Mom, Roy Price: Broadsheet for Nov. 7
Election 2017Election Day 2017: 3 Reasons You Should Care
Voters Affected By Superstorm Sandy Go To The Polls
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
cryptocurrenciesPeople Are Now Searching How to Buy Bitcoin More Than How to Buy Gold
Bitcoin
Trump Votes
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts his ballot on election day with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka at PS 59 in Manhattan on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016.NY Daily News via Getty Images
Trump Votes
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Casts Her Vote On Election Day
President Obama in Chicago
Republican presidential candidate John M
Morris votes
Voters Cast Ballots In The Super Tuesday Election
Sen. Marco Rubio Cast His Ballot During Early Voting In Florida
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Casts His Vote In Midterm Elections
Vice Presidential Candidate Paul Ryan Casts His Vote
House Election South Carolina - 20 Jun 2017
GOP Senate Candidate Jodi Ernst Casts Her Vote In Her Iowa Hometown
Kentucky Senate
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore Votes In State's Special Election To Fill Jeff Session's Seat
Frontrunner Bill de Blasio Casts Vote In NYC Mayoral Primary
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts his ballot on election day with his wife Melania and daughter Ivank
... VIEW MORE

NY Daily News via Getty Images
1 of 14
election day

Do Politicians Vote for Themselves?

Alex Scimecca
7:00 AM ET

Since votes are cast on a private ballot, we can't be certain who politicians vote for on Election Day. But one would assume it's for themselves.

At the start of the 115th Congress in January 2017, the average years of service for Representatives was 9.4 years and for Senators 10.1 years. About 11% do not seek reelection after their term is up. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) holds the title of longest currently-serving Senator. He's been in office since January 1975 and is currently in his eighth term.

Politicians have long been seen at the polls on Election Day to not only participate in the democratic process, but to also be publicly seen one last time before the ballots are tallied. Last year, Donald Trump cast his ballot at Public School 59 in Manhattan while Hillary Clinton voted at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York.

This year, Election Day falls on Tuesday Nov. 7. You can find the locations and hours of your local voting spots here.

Check out the gallery above to see politicians casting their votes at the polls.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE