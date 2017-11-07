Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts his ballot on election day with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka at PS 59 in Manhattan on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016.

Since votes are cast on a private ballot, we can't be certain who politicians vote for on Election Day. But one would assume it's for themselves.

At the start of the 115th Congress in January 2017, the average years of service for Representatives was 9.4 years and for Senators 10.1 years. About 11% do not seek reelection after their term is up. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) holds the title of longest currently-serving Senator. He's been in office since January 1975 and is currently in his eighth term.

Politicians have long been seen at the polls on Election Day to not only participate in the democratic process, but to also be publicly seen one last time before the ballots are tallied. Last year, Donald Trump cast his ballot at Public School 59 in Manhattan while Hillary Clinton voted at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York.

This year, Election Day falls on Tuesday Nov. 7. You can find the locations and hours of your local voting spots here .

Check out the gallery above to see politicians casting their votes at the polls.