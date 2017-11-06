Term Sheet -- Monday, November 6

MONDAY CATCH-UP

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. This week is already off to a busy start. Let’s dive right in.

(HUNDREDS OF) BILLIONS: Communications chipmaker Broadcom offered to buy smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm for $70 per share, or a whopping $130 billion in cash and stock. If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest technology acquisition ever. The tie-up would make Broadcom the third-largest chipmaker, behind Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Oh, but there’s one complication: Qualcomm is entangled in a legal saga with Apple, the most recent of which revolve around accusations of Apple sharing software secrets with Intel. This one will be a doozy to watch.

FEMALE VIAGRA UPDATE: Valeant Pharmaceuticals will sell its female libido-pill business Sprout Pharmaceuticals back to its former owners, two years after buying the company for about $1 billion. The news comes following a lawsuit in which former Sprout shareholders alleged Valeant didn’t market the drug effectively. I interviewed former Sprout CEO Cindy Whitehead last week for Term Sheet’s ‘5 Qs with a Dealmaker.’ You can read the Q&A here, and I’ll have more of an update on the future of Addyi tomorrow.

A DAY IN PARADISE: 13.4 million leaked files. 380 journalists across six continents. One global investigation into “the offshore activities of some of the world’s most powerful people and companies.” This gives me hope that journalism is alive and well. The Paradise Papers include nearly 7 million loan agreements, financial statements, emails, trust deeds and other paperwork.

One revelation you should know about: Wilbur Ross, the U.S. secretary of commerce, retained investments in a shipping firm with business ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Partnerships used by Ross have a 31% stake in Navigator Holdings (His personal share was reduced after he took office in February, but he reportedly retained an investment in the partnerships valued between $2 million and $10 million). According to the New York Times, Navigator Holdings earns millions of dollars a year transporting gas for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur. In other words, despite spearheading Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy, Ross kept the investment in Navigator, which upped its dealings with Sibur. A Department of Commerce spokesman said Ross “was not involved in Navigator’s decision to engage in business with Sibur … has never met the Sibur shareholders referenced in this story and, until now, did not know of their relationship.” It’ll be quite a month for investigative journalists. More here.

PRINCES BEHIND BARS? Eleven Saudi princes and dozens of current and former officials have been arrested as part of an anti-corruption initiative, which also may be politically motivated. Those arrested include one of the wealthiest people in the world, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a billionaire investor who has pushed to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy beyond oil. The sweeping arrests come only a week after the prestigious, forward-thinking Future Investment Initiative conference that took place in Riyadh. Fortune’s David Z. Morris writes:

The arrests may undermine that [forward-thinking] image, particularly since they appear to be motivated less by fighting corruption than by a push to consolidate power by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who chairs the new anti-corruption committee that ordered the arrests.

And one fun fact about Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. In 2015, he tweeted at then-candidate Donald Trump and said, “You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.” Trump responded with: “Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ROBOT LAWYER GETS FUNDING: Remember when I included that odd “robot lawyer” tool in Term Sheet? Quick summary: After the Equifax security breach left more than 143 million Americans vulnerable, one founder created a chatbot called DoNotPay that lets people sue Equifax for up to $25,000 without a lawyer. Many Term Sheet readers wrote in to say it’s not as simple as it looks, brought up great points around privacy, and some said that no lawyer would consider this chatbot to be a material part of the practice of law. From one reader:

With the caveat that I am a lawyer and therefore biased on this issue, I found rather troubling the statement in your “Robot Lawyer” piece this morning that “There’s been chatter that blockchain technology, specifically smart contracts, will replace lawyers.” This suggests that lawyers simply fill in the blanks in form documents and can therefore be easily replaced by algorithms. While it is certainly true that some legal documents are just fill-in-the-blank forms, I don’t think any lawyer would consider this to be a material part of the of the practice of law. The automation of word processing is much more likely to reduce the need for paralegals and secretaries to whom lawyers often delegate these tasks.

Interestingly enough, that chatbot just raised $1.1 million in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners. Joshua Browder, the founder & CEO, told me that the money will be used to tackle more complicated areas of the law such as divorce, immigration, small claims & property tax. This is interesting, and I’m curious to hear more of your thoughts on this company.