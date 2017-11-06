If anything is clear, it’s that big retailers are hoping you make your Black Friday plans early.

Over the last couple of weeks, several retailers—including Dell, Amazon, Costco, and others—have announced their plans for Black Friday. Their offers include a variety of solid sales on televisions, computers, and several other products. And there’s a good chance, based on what we know now, that if you’re looking for a deal, you can find one.

But the deals keep rolling in. And the latest to join the fray is Target. The folks over at Best Black Friday, a site that tracks Black Friday deals, have obtained Target’s Black Friday flyer, and it includes deals on all kinds of tech goodies, including Apple iPads and Beats headphones.

Read on to check out Target’s Black Friday tech deals:

Televisions

Target will be selling a 55-inch Westinghouse Ultra HD television on Black Friday for just $250.

The TCL Roku Ultra HD television that regularly goes for $380 will be available for $350.

LG’s 55-inch Smart Ultra HD TV will be on sale for $500, a $200 savings on its regular retail price.

Samsung’s 65-inch Ultra HD TV will set customers back $850. It regularly retails for $1,300.

Smart Home

The puck-sized Google Home Mini smart home device will retail for $29, a $20 savings on its regular retail price.

Google Chromecast will go for $25 instead of its regular $35 retail price on Black Friday.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick will be on sale for $25, a $15 savings on its regular $40 retail price.

Amazon Echo (second generation) will cost customers $80. It typically retails for $100.

Amazon’s Echo Show will cost customers $180, a $50 savings.

Smartphones

If you buy an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on Black Friday, Target will toss in a $250 Gift Card.

Apple’s iPhone SE will cost customers just $100, a $60 savings on its regular price.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ are all free with a qualified activation on Black Friday.

Video Games

Target is offering a $25 gift card with the purchase of an Xbox One S. Additionally, the Xbox One S will be on sale for $190, a $90 savings.

Target will sell a variety of video games for both Xbox and PlayStation for $15. Newer games like Madden NFL 18 will cost customers $30.

If you buy a PlayStation 4 1TB console on Black Friday, Target will sell the console for just $200.

Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers get a $20 discount, bringing their prices down to $40 on Black Friday.

Computers & Tablets

The HP 11.6-inch Convertible Chromebook will set customers back $219, an $81 savings on its regular retail price.

Looking for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro? Target will be selling it for $530, a $120 savings on its regular retail price.

Apple’s 32GB iPad will go for $250. It regularly retails for $330.

Miscellaneous