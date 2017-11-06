Anthony Weiner Reports to Prison for Sexting Underage Girl

Anthony Weiner’s prison sentence starts on Monday.

The disgraced former congressman is due to report to Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts at 2 p.m. to begin his 21-month sentence.

In September, Weiner was sentenced to jail time for sending sexually-explicit photos and messages to an underage girl. According to court documents, he encouraged the girl, who was 15, to unclothe and fondle herself over Skype. Months earlier, he’d pleaded guilty to a federal obscenity charge in connection with his communication with the North Carolina minor. As part of that agreement, he said he would not appeal a jail sentence between 21 and 27 months.

Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime aide of Hillary Clinton, filed for divorce after his guilty plea.

Prior to this case, Weiner had faced several scandals for his illicit behavior. In 2011, Weiner resigned from Congress after admitting to “exchanging messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women over the last three years.” And in 2013, amid his campaign for New York mayor, Weiner was caught sending explicit photos to a 22-year-old woman using the alias “Carlos Danger.”

At the prison in Massachusetts, Weiner will continue to receive treatment for sex addiction. Following his release, Weiner will be subject to online supervision, will pay a $10,000 fine, and will continue with further treatment.