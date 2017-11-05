Multiple People Killed in Shooting at Texas Church

Multiple people were killed after a gunman started shooting in a Texas church Sunday.

Authorities said a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and began opening fire, killing several people. The number of victims was not immediately confirmed by local officials.

The Associated Press reports that local law enforcement officials said the gunman later died, although details of how he was killed were not immediately known. Officials have not released his name yet.

Sutherland Springs, a small community of about 400 people, is located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that he was monitoring the incident from Japan, where he arrived earlier in the day as part of a two-week Asia trip.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

