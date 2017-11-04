'Thor: Ragnarok' Is Set to Bring in a Massive Amount of Money This Weekend

Photo by Edward Berthelot—Getty
Edward Berthelot Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
1:38 PM EDT

Thor: Ragnarok is positioned to take the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The Marvel movie already brought in $46.819 million its opening day Friday, including $14.5 million in Thursday previews, according to Variety.

Thor: Ragnarok is projected to make $118 million in the U.S. this weekend, according to Variety. However, others have the movie projected to bring in even more its opening weekend.

Deadline says that Thor: Ragnarok can earn as much as $400 million at the box office from North American locations. Observer put that figure in perspective by pointing out that the first Thor movie made $449 million in total worldwide when it came out back in 2011.

Thor: Ragnarok is the third Thor film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

