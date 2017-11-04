If you had all the Legos in the world, what would you create?

That’s what Airbnb and Lego want to know. The companies are inviting Lego engineers to submit creative answers to that question this month, with the winner receiving a cool — if nerdy — prize: a one-night stay in the new Lego House in Billund, Denmark.

The winner, according to an announcement from Lego, will stay at the house from November 24 to November 25. In addition to bragging rights, they’ll get to eat lunch served by robotic waiters, take a private tour of the 25-million-brick structure and bring their winning entry to life with an endless supply of Legos, among other once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The massive Lego House, which opened to the public in September, took four years to build, according to the toy company. It boasts three restaurants, a Lego store, a Lego creation gallery, outdoor terraces and playgrounds, a bedroom beneath a Lego waterfall, a pool of bricks and more.

You can submit your entry through November 17. To learn more about the contest and the experience, check out the Airbnb listing and the video above.