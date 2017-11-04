Apple iPhone X Launches, But Burning Questions Remain

Apple’s past week was dominated by two things: iPhone X and boatloads of cash.

On Friday, the company started selling its long-awaited iPhone X, and just a day prior, it announced another strong quarter with billions of dollars in profit and hints that its business may be turning around in the critical China market. Add that to the fact that Apple’s shares hit an all-time high, and for CEO Tim Cook and company, it was a good week.

Read on for the biggest news over the last several days:

One more thing…Looking for some tips on how to get the most out of the iPhone X? Here’s a handy list of tips you should check out.