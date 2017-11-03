Term Sheet -- Friday, November 3

FINALLY FRIDAY

THE TAX BILL: House Republicans released a bill on Thursday that would make significant changes to the tax code. It’s a big win for big business as the bill would proposes a reduction in the corporate tax rate. The good news for VC & PE folks? The bill does not change the carried interest tax break that both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton vowed to do away with during the campaign trail.

Alan Murray writes in today’s edition of CEO Daily:

Passage of the plan is still far from a done deal. Its limits on state and local deductions threaten a revolt from Republicans in high tax states, home builder groups remain opposed, and the National Federation of Independent Business is holding out for even bigger breaks for small business. Republican leaders want to force a House vote by Thanksgiving—which would be a far cry from the 1986 tax reform bill, which took two years to get through the legislative process. My favorite quote of the day comes from Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, who said: “I’m not sure this gets better with time. It’s not like a fine bottle of wine.”

EASY MONEY: Silicon Valley Bank released its latest State of the Markets report, and it has some interesting takeaways:

• Delayed debuts: As we already know, more and more companies are delaying IPOs thanks to easy access to private capital. During the summer, nearly 40 companies completed financings of at least $100 million. The extended runways helped contribute to the current “unicorn backlog.”

• Sky high valuations: Not all unicorns are created equal. Only 7% of companies valued over $1B+ (ie: Uber, Airbnb, SpaceX) account for 53% of the aggregate value of all unicorns combined. I guess it’s true, these days the decacorn is the new unicorn.

• A summer of ICOs: The summer of 2017 was huge for initial coin offerings. Whether VCs choose to acknowledge them or turn a blind eye, the genie’s out of the bottle. Despite ICOs’ risky profile, they seem to have displaced traditional equity as the preferred method of fundraising in the blockchain space, according to the report. From Q2 though Q3, nearly 90% of the staggering $2.3 billion raised in that sector came through ICOs. That’s a pretty jaw-dropping stat.