Vanessa Thompson was a long-time inmate in Indiana Women’s Prison. The once-troubled woman found purpose and redemption by way of an upper-level public policy class that gave her the skills to lobby for reforms to legislation on issues that touch the lives of vulnerable women—drug addiction, domestic violence, and sexual assault chiefly among them. But when a local politician promised to address the scourge of abandoned homes due to the mortgage crisis, she had an idea. What if people re-entering society could help renovate the homes, and then live in them? “It’s a double restoration — not just of the house but of the person,” Thompson told The Marshall Project. The entire class got to work, holding video meetings with experts from Habitat for Humanity and Yale Law School. They even lobbied lawmakers directly. And that’s when things got interesting.