Broadcom is exploring a deal to buy smartphone chip maker Qualcomm and is speaking to advisers, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

No final decisions have been made and there is no guarantee a deal will go ahead, Bloomberg said.

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 18%, while Broadcom’s stock climbed 3.5% on Friday afternoon.

The news comes at a time when Qualcomm is already in the process of completing its $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors. Shares of NXP fell 3%.

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond.

The report also comes when Qualcomm faces a multi-national legal battle with Apple over Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple.