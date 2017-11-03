5 Tips to Help You Get the Most Out of Apple's iPhone X

Now that Apple’s iPhone X is available, new owners might be wondering what they can do with it.

Apple’s iPhone X is what the company has called a “revolutionary” innovation over its previous handsets. It’s part of the first generation of iPhones to come with wireless charging, and unlike all previous models, it has a screen that leaves no room for a physical home button. Add that to its Face ID scanner, and the iPhone X offers a unique experience in the broader Apple ecosystem.

Given that, new owners might soon find that getting used to using the iPhone X takes some time. And they might be in search of some tips to make that transition a bit simpler. So, Fortune has compiled the following tips and tricks to help them do just that.

Super Charge Your iPhone X

Along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X offers wireless charging. And according to Apple



, its battery can get up to 50% charge after just 30 minutes of wireless charging.

However, if you try charging your device on any wireless charging pad, you might find it doesn’t live up to that promise.

The reason for that is Apple’s iPhone X requires a USB-C connection to access the turbo charge. And that’s not available out of the box. To get the fast charging, then, you’ll need to buy a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and a power source that accommodates a USB-C connection. Once ready, your iPhone X will charge in no time.

Save Some Cash on a Case

Apple’s iPhone X is an expensive smartphone that starts at $999. And that also makes it expensive to fix.

In fact, Apple has revealed that damage to the device, including shattering its rear glass panel, could set you back as much as $549 if your iPhone X is out of warranty. Fixing its screen out of warranty will cost you $279.

So buy a case. Even a high-end case around $50 or $60 will go a long way in saving you cash over the long run.

Learn Some New Gestures

Because the iPhone X doesn’t have a physical home button, Apple has moved around some gestures to control its onboard iOS 11 operating system. Here are a few you should know about:

Go Back to the Home Screen : When you’re in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and release. You’ll be back to where you want to be.

: When you’re in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and release. You’ll be back to where you want to be. Activate Siri: Hold down the button on the right side of the iPhone X for a few seconds and the virtual personal assistant will come on.

Hold down the button on the right side of the iPhone X for a few seconds and the virtual personal assistant will come on. Open Control Center and Notification Center: If you swipe down from the top of the screen on the left side of the “notch” that houses the earpiece, you’ll open Notification Center. Swiping down from the right side of the notch opens Control Center.

Face ID Tips

As Face ID presents a new facial-scanning feature that’s never been offered in an iPhone, here are some things to know:

Set Which Apps Work with Face ID: Don’t want all apps to work with Face ID? Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and you’ll see an option to choose what Face ID can be used to do and what it cannot.

Don’t want all apps to work with Face ID? Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and you’ll see an option to choose what Face ID can be used to do and what it cannot. Turn Off Attention Aware: By default, Face ID ensures that you’re paying attention to your screen before it activates the feature. If you find it’s a problem, turn it off by going to Settings > Face ID & Passcode. In there, you’ll see an option to turn off the “Require attention for Face ID.”

By default, Face ID ensures that you’re paying attention to your screen before it activates the feature. If you find it’s a problem, turn it off by going to Settings > Face ID & Passcode. In there, you’ll see an option to turn off the “Require attention for Face ID.” Distance Matters: Try to keep your iPhone X between 25 and 50cm from your face and make sure the front camera can see your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Boost Battery Life

Apple offers a variety of tips for boosting iPhone battery life on its website. The company recommends having the smartphone updated to the latest operating system version, turning on auto-brightness so the screen isn’t always so bright, and enabling a Low Power Mode that the company says, “optimizes device performance.”

Here’s a list of tips from Apple.