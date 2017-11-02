raceAhead: Latina Equal Pay Day, The Global Gender Economic Gap Widens, and Racism Is Ruining Pizza

By Ellen McGirt
Updated: November 2, 2017 10:43 AM ET

Our sisters in inclusion at The Broadsheet (subscribe here) have brought in a special guest to mark a dismal but vital milestone: Latina Equal Pay Day 2017.

Today, we hand the mic to activist and actor Eva Longoria:

Thursday is the second day of November.

This means that we are more than 10 months into 2017. It also has an important, additional meaning for millions of Americans; it is Latina Equal Pay Day, the day when the amount the average Latina is paid catches up to what the average white man made the previous year. In other words: In order to earn what a white man earned in 2016, a Latina must work that entire year—plus 10 extra months in 2017.

On average, American women still make just 80 cents for every dollar their male coworkers make. When you break the pay gap down by race and ethnicity, the problem is magnified. To highlight this reality, women activate around a variety of Equal ay Days throughout the year: Asian-American Women’s Equal Pay Day in March, all women’s Equal Pay Day in April, African American Women’s Equal Pay Day in July, Native American Women’s Equal Pay Day in September.

Latina Equal Pay Day is dead last. Out of the major demographic groups in the U.S., we make the least per dollar compared to white men. For every dollar white men make, Latinas make 54 cents. That’s like ripping a dollar bill in half—or like working an entire week, but only getting paid through Wednesday afternoon. At this rate, to earn what white men earn by age 60, Latina women would have to work until they’re 90.

I come from a long, proud line of smart, hard-working Mexican-American women, and this injustice strikes deep. So I ask myself: How can we start to address the widespread and enduring gender wage gap problem?

Click here for her plan to address the gap. Here’s a taste. “CEOs, executives, influencers and entrepreneurs: I’m talking to you. Take an honest look at the gender compensation parity in your company, and if there’s a gap, fix it. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s proven that it makes business sense.”

On Point

The gender economic gap is increasing worldwide
According to an analysis by the World Economic Forum, women are earning less than men by a wide and widening amount and would currently need 217 years to bridge the divide. But lack of salary parity is not to blame. Instead, the study finds that women are more likely to do unpaid work, more likely to work in industries with lower average pay, and less likely to be in high-paid senior positions. And, they’re more likely to be out of the workforce entirely. Click through for a list of gaps within some countries, and be prepared to tip your hat to Slovenia, and give the Netherlands your best and strongest side-eye.
Quartz

A new study finds very few black television writers
Just 4.8% to be exact, and it has an impact. A new report, Race in the Writers’ Room: How Hollywood Whitewashes the Stories That Shape America, shows that the presence of black writers in the room directly impacts how racial issues are handled on screen. Racial justice organization Color of Change commissioned the report, which reviewed 234 broadcast, cable and streaming scripted series from the 2016-17 season. Two-thirds of the shows had no black writers at all. Many only had one, which doesn’t help. “I don’t think it’s appropriate or healthy for a nonwhite person to discuss race in normal writers’ rooms because you’re just too outnumbered, and people get too defensive,” said one black writer. Said another, “The worst thing in the world is making your boss feel like a racist … and most of these people are liberals.”
Hollywood Reporter

Pizza maker says the NFL protests are hurting his business
Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter says that the current controversy around the player protests is affecting sales. “The NFL has hurt us. More importantly, by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders,” he said in a recent earnings call. The call warned of lower sales expectations for 2017; shares fell by 12% as of mid-day trading yesterday. Papa John’s is a major NFL sponsor. But many folks, including recently re-instated ESPN host Jemele Hill, wasn’t having it. “Sorry racial injustice couldn’t be ended as easily as adding an extra topping and a side of ranch,” she tweeted.
Fortune

Oh no! Everyone’s favorite woke magazine is cutting back and going digital-only
Of course, it’s Teen Vogue, the buzzy darling of advocacy journalism and smart, relevant commentary that had, for a brief, shining moment, helped refresh an entire category of media. Elaine Welteroth may remain working on the title in some capacity, or she may be moved somewhere else. Well, when one door shuts on your fingers, the sound of another one opening will drown out your screams. 
WWD

The Woke Leader

Five books to make you “less stupid” about the Civil War
America had a Civil War, a complicated one that is still befuddling people some 152 years later. “For the past 50 years, some of this country’s most celebrated historians have taken up the task of making Americans less stupid about the Civil War,” explains writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Why not give it a go? He also screened for readability, which makes them perfect holiday gifts. First on my list is Out of the House of Bondage, which explores the relationships between black women and the white women who took them as property by historian Thavolia Glymph. “She picks apart the stupid idea that white mistresses were somehow less violent and less exploitative than their male peers.” Sounds like a stocking-stuffer to me.
The Atlantic

The problematic ways that Russian activists tried to infiltrate the Black Lives Matter movement
The Kremlin-supported quest to disrupt online communities related to BLM was organized, deliberate and cash-rich. In a two year period, Russian firm Internet Research Agency had fabricated hundreds of accounts and bought $100,000 in ads, all to sow racial discontent. Many were effectively masquerading as legitimate activists for the cause. One such account, Blacktivist, ended up with some 500,000 followers on social media. “It took on the veneer of a real entity, posting videos about police brutality, promoting rallies, reaching out to users via Facebook Messenger, and selling merchandise with slogans like ‘Our Sons Matter’ and ‘Young, Gifted, and Black.’” But it turned out to be something very different.  
Wired

An architect designs a path for other black women to enter the profession
After Devanne Pena discovered that she was the second black woman ever to become a licensed architect in Austin, Tx., she redoubled her efforts to reshape the profession to become more welcoming to women of color. In this interview, the “hip hop architect” describes how raising the issue has transformed her workplace, and how Tupac shaped her passion.
Brand Nu Design

Quote
Who am I? I am a “Newyorkrican.” For those of you on the West Coast who do not know what that term means: I am a born and bred New Yorker of Puerto Rican-born parents who came to the states during World War II. Like many other immigrants to this great land, my parents came because of poverty and to attempt to find and secure a better life for themselves and the family that they hoped to have. They largely succeeded. For that, my brother and I are very grateful. The story of that success is what made me and what makes me the Latina that I am.
—Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

