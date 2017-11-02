Microsoft Xbox One X Gets Amazon Prime Video in All Its 4K Glory

Microsoft’s Xbox One X is adding support for a popular video-streaming service.

When the Xbox One X debuts next week, it’ll ship with support for Amazon Prime Video, the e-commerce giant’s video-streaming app. The app will come with all of the service’s 4K Ultra HD content, thanks to the Xbox One X now supporting the high-resolution content. Microsoft said that Amazon Prime Video will also be available on the company’s other Xbox One devices, including Xbox One S.

Amazon AMZN Prime Video is the company’s answer to alternatives like Hulu and Netflix NFLX . Amazon Prime Video includes a variety of movies and television shows, including original Amazon series, such as Transparent, Red Oaks, and Mozart in the Jungle.

In order to access Amazon Prime Video, however, users need to be Amazon Prime subscribers. In addition to access to the streaming service, the $99-a-year Amazon Prime gives users free two-day shipping, access to free e-books, and more.

Amazon Prime Video will be available to Xbox One X owners when the console launches on November 7. The Xbox One X includes big power improvements over the previous-generation Xbox One S, and is the first console from Microsoft MSFT to support full 4K gaming. It’ll retail for $500.