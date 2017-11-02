Latina Equal Pay Day, Sexual Harassment at NPR, Ivanka Trump's Brand: Broadsheet for Nov. 2

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Eva Longoria shares her thoughts on Latina Equal Pay Day with Fortune, NPR’s editorial director is out after being accused of sexual harassment, and the Ivanka Trump brand is gaining inroads with Dems. Have a lovely Thursday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING Today’s lead Broadsheet item is brought to you by actress and activist Eva Longoria. Thursday is the second day of November. This means that we are more than 10 months into 2017. It also has an important, additional meaning for millions of Americans; it is Latina Equal Pay Day, the day when the amount the average Latina is paid catches up to what the average white man made the previous year. In other words: In order to earn what a white man earned in 2016, a Latina must work that entire year—plus 10 extra months in 2017. On average, American women still make just 80 cents for every dollar their male coworkers make. When you break the pay gap down by race and ethnicity, the problem is magnified. To highlight this reality, women activate around a variety of Equal Pay Days throughout the year: Asian-American Women’s Equal Pay Day in March, all women’s Equal Pay Day in April, African American Women’s Equal Pay Day in July, Native American Women’s Equal Pay Day in September. Latina Equal Pay Day is dead last. Out of the major demographic groups in the U.S., we make the least per dollar compared to white men. For every dollar white men make, Latinas make 54 cents. That’s like ripping a dollar bill in half—or like working an entire week, but only getting paid through Wednesday afternoon. At this rate, to earn what white men earn by age 60, Latina women would have to work until they’re 90. I come from a long, proud line of smart, hard-working Mexican-American women, and this injustice strikes deep. So I ask myself: How can we start to address the widespread and enduring gender wage gap problem? To keep reading Longoria’s piece on how to combat wage inequality, click here: Fortune

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES Given the volume of sexual harassment-related news today, we’d normally try to squeeze everything into one bullet. But it would be a mistake to skim over the following stories: • In the media… NPR SVP of news and editorial director Michael Oreskes stepped down yesterday amid multiple charges that he used the possibility of a reporting job to sexually harass women who hoped to work for him. One of his accusers tells the Washington Post: “When I first went to see him, it was after screwing up my nerve to try to be bold and maneuver myself into a better job, and after what happened with him, I never really tried that again.” She added, “The worst part of my whole encounter with Oreskes wasn’t the weird offers of room service lunch or the tongue kiss but the fact that he utterly destroyed my ambition.” If there’s anyone out there who still doubts the power of harassment to squash blossoming careers and drain the female talent out of an industry that desperately needs it, I hope they take a moment to consider her words. Washington Post • …and Hollywood… Director Brett Ratner is among the latest Hollywood big shots to be accused of disgraceful treatment of women. Six women—including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge—told the L.A. Times horrific stories that describe everything from harassment to rape. (Ratner denied the charges through his lawyer.) Meanwhile, Anna Graham Hunter writes that she was sexually harassed by Dustin Hoffman when she was 17. Fortune • …and academia… Columbia University historian William V. Harris has stepped down from teaching and other student-related duties after being accused this month of kissing and groping a 29-year-old female doctoral student. New York Times • …and government. U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon has resigned after being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. This is the first high-profile resignation after a growing number of allegations were made against ministers and lawmakers across the pond. Fortune

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Progress in the boardroom. Women and minorities account for half of the 397 newest independent directors at S&P 500 companies, according to an analysis of 2017 proxy statements by executive search firm Spencer Stuart. That is the highest proportion since the firm began tracking the data in 1998. The firm’s head of the North American board practice says pressure from institutional shareholders accounted for much of the progress. Wall Street Journal • What do we do about it? As sexual harassment allegations continue to fly, The Hollywood Reporter gathered top female producers, showrunners, and executives to talk about what the entertainment industry can do to root out predators and help “change the culture” that produced and protected them. Hollywood Reporter • Trump trending up. A new YouGov poll of 4,800 people finds that Democrats’ perception of the Ivanka Trump brand has actually become more positive over the past six months—but that the reverse is true among Republicans. That said, its overall consumer perception still ranks in the bottom ten of the 1,600 brands YouGov tracks on a daily basis. Fortune • Show her the money. Fortune‘s Polina Marinova talks to Cindy Whitehead, the woman behind Addyi (aka “the female Viagra”) about her latest venture, VC fund/incubator/consultancy The Pink Ceiling. Women need to be unapologetic when it comes to building wealth, says Whitehead: “We don’t need a voice—we need power. Money is power.” Fortune Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend.

Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.