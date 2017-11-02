Two-Thirds of Americans Cannot Handle America Right Now

In a survey involving more than 3,400 Americans, 63% admitted to being stressed about the future of the nation.

According to the American Psychological Association’s eleventh ‘Stress in America’ survey, close to two-thirds of those polled say the current era is the lowest point in U.S. history. That figure spans across generations who endured World War II and Vietnam, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the September 11 terrorist attacks. Conducted in August and released on Wednesday, the fate of the nation surpassed other stressors like money (62%) and work (61%). This was proven true for participants of all political inclinations, even though a larger proportion of Democrats (73%) reported feeling stress than those who consider themselves independents (59%) and Republicans (56%).

A year ago, 52% said they were stressed by the presidential campaign when surveyed by the A.P.A.. Over 12 months, anxieties in America have only grown, though the survey didn’t specify the administration of President Donald Trump. Arthur C. Evans Jr., APA’s CEO, points to the “acrimony in the public discourse” and “the general feeling that we are divided as a country” ranking of greater importance than any particular person or political party.

“We’re seeing significant stress transcending party lines,” said Evans on the A.P.A. website. “The uncertainty and unpredictability tied to the future of our nation is affecting the health and well-being of many Americans in a way that feels unique to this period in recent history.”

To cope, about 53% reported exercising or doing other physical activity, or volunteering and supporting causes they care about (51%). Over half (59%) have taken action within the 12 months, including just over a quarter (27%) who signed a petition and 15% who boycotted a company or product in response to its social or political views or actions.