Amazon’s New App Feature Lets You ‘See’ What Stuff Will Look Like in Your Home

Tired of returning products you ordered online after seeing them in person? A new “AR view” feature on Amazon‘s app lets you see how the item will look in your home before actually buying it.

The retail giant introduced the “AR view” function on its app Wednesday, allowing users to see a 3-D rendering of products on their phone screens. The feature uses augmented reality technology akin to Pokémon Go and is usable with thousands of items on Amazon’s online database.

To activate the feature, smartphone owners just have to click the camera icon on the screen to visualize how furniture, decorations and appliances will look in their home before actually buying them.

A video demonstrating the technology shows that users can not only place 3-D items in their home, but rotate their position based on preference.

The feature’s introduction follows similar moves from IKEA and Target earlier this year.

Take a look at the product in action in the video below.