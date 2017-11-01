Term Sheet -- Wednesday, November 1

5 Qs WITH A DEALMAKER

You may know Cindy Whitehead as the woman behind Addyi, the women’s libido-enhancing pill dubbed “the female Viagra.” After two failed attempts, she finally got the drug through FDA approval and promptly sold the company behind it for $1 billion to Valeant.

Now, Whitehead has turned from entrepreneur to investor through her new venture The Pink Ceiling—a cross between VC fund, incubator, and consulting firm. She invests in woman-led or female-focused companies that are using technology to tackle health-related problems. Whitehead’s investment thesis boils down to this sentence: “I want to make other women really fucking rich.” She adds, “I firmly believe that when women have money, they have the freedom to make decisions and invest in those things that matter to them.”

In a conversation with Term Sheet, Whitehead discusses sex, power, and—of course—money. Read the full Q&A here.

TERM SHEET: You’re known for getting Addyi approved by the FDA and selling it to Valeant. What was it like pitching a female arousal drug to investors, the FDA, and potential acquirers?

WHITEHEAD: I got invited to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January of 2015. It was a really important opportunity for me, and I had exactly eight minutes to deliver the presentation. I started talking about the pill, and the whole room starts to giggle. The audience is a sea of blue and gray suits, and here I am in front of the room talking about women and sex.

I can remember glancing down at my countdown clock, thinking, “What can I do to focus everybody?” As fast as I could, I advanced my slides to the brain scan studies. I dramatically pointed to the screen, and I went silent — long enough for it to get uncomfortable. The whole room got silent. “Are you looking at what I am looking at?” I said. “Because I’m just here to talk about the biology of sex for women.” And they regrouped. But it was a lesson in how I would have to talk about the pill going forward when pitching to rooms full of male bankers, investors, and even the FDA.

You say women should be unapologetic when it comes to building wealth. What do you mean by that?

We talk all the time about how women need a voice. We don’t need a voice — we need power. Money is power. I say that confidently because the data shows that when women have that power, they pay it forward. They invest in other women, and they invest in their community. I want to help with access to capital, make early bets on these bright women, and give them access to mentoring.

You’ve tried to change the narrative around female sexuality. Do you think it’s evolving?

It will not change until we start openly discussing female satisfaction. I think that starts in the patient-provider dialogue with one simple question: “And are you satisfied?” Adding that to the standard questions—“Are you sexually active, do you want birth control, and do you want to get tested for STDs?”—would actually change the conversation about women and sex forever.

Sexual harassment allegations have plagued the VC community in recent months. What are some ways to address and solve this problem?

It is the worst version of power play when people are seeking someone’s mentorship for things that are critical to their livelihood, and then they’re put in that position. Addressing it is speaking up. It’s women advocating not only for themselves, but also for each other.

What advice would you give early-stage founders?

Embrace the workhorse to become the unicorn. I am so tired of all the grandiose startup speak — the founders who declare their genius before they ever even execute it. So what I tell founders is: Don’t tell me you’re going to change the world. Put your head down, do the work, and show me.

Read the full Q&A here.