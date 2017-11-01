Forget Taco Tuesday. This year, Taco Wednesday is what you want to focus on.

Taco Bell is paying out on its World Series “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign today. And while outright theft is likely to be frowned upon, the chain will give a free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone who wants one on Nov. 1. Just swing by your local Taco Bell between 2pm and 6pm to redeem the offer.

We’ve got Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin to thank for this year’s taco philanthropy. During the 11th inning of Game Two, he successfully stole second (in nail biting fashion), which triggered the promotion.

Taco Bell has been on something of a promotion tear of late. Last month it announced plans to roll out a quesadilla filled with Kit Kat bars in select locations. And in September, it announced plans to open between 300 and 350 locations that would sell beer, wine, margaritas and other alcohol-infused slushies by 2022.