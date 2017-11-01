Starbucks' New Holiday Cups Are Perfect for People Who Love to Color

The beloved red Starbucks Christmas cup is getting a holiday makeover.

Starting today, Starbucks sbux will be rolling out its holiday cups in the U.S. and Canada, but with a totally new look. This year for the first time ever, customers will be able to color in the cups themselves.

The “color-in” holiday cups are white, with the outline of a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee, “an ode to cups of years past,” and adorned with “lively holiday scenes and splashes of red and green.” But fret not—the sleeve that comes with the cup will still be red.

The sleeves are adorned with the message “Give Good,” encouraging customers to “celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.” According to Starbucks, giving good “can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life—your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend.”

Starbucks started producing special cups for the holiday season in 1997. Since then, every cup they’ve designed has heavily featured shades of red. This year’s color-in version, however, is designed to encourage customers to “add their own color and illustrations,” allowing them to make “this year’s cup their own.” Starbucks will also stock most of its retail location with colored pencils for customers to use.

Now go channel your inner Picasso.